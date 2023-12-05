Drone, drugs seized near IB

Chandigarh, December 4
In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a China-made drone and narcotics along the International Border in the state.
In the early hours of the morning, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Chan Kalan village in the Amritsar Sector. The drone, along with a hold and release mechanism, was recovered from fields near the village. In the afternoon, the BSF launched a joint search with the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rajoke village in the Tarn Taran Sector, recovering 300 gram heroin in a plastic bottle with a ring and luminous stick attached to it.
