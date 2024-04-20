Drone, drugs seized near IB in Amritsar

Chandigarh, April 19
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a packet containing about 500 gm heroin along with a China-made drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Friday evening.
Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF troops carried out a search operation near Neshta village, during which the packet, and the drone, with a small torch attached to it, were found from the adjacent fields.
