Drone, drugs seized near IB in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a packet containing about 500 gm heroin along with a China-made drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Friday evening.

Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF troops carried out a search operation near Neshta village, during which the packet, and the drone, with a small torch attached to it, were found from the adjacent fields.

