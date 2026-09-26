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Home / Punjab / Drone flies 4 km into Indian territory to drop 19.8 kg heroin; 2 held

Drone flies 4 km into Indian territory to drop 19.8 kg heroin; 2 held

Heroin was concealed in a rubber tube measuring around 4 feet in length, say officials

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:53 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The AIG, ANTF, Gurinderbir Singh, said the two were allegedly operating as part of the local supply and distribution chain of a cross-border drug-smuggling network.
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The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in a joint operation with the BSF, arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 19.820 kg of heroin that had been airdropped by a Pakistani drone, officials said today.

AIG, ANTF, Gurinderbir Singh said acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Border Outpost (BOP) Pachharian, where the accused — Baljinder Singh alias Rocky (23) and Manjeet Singh alias Gagandeep (20), both residents of Langeana village in the Sadar area — were arrested.

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The AIG said the two were allegedly operating as part of the local supply and distribution chain of a cross-border drug-smuggling network.

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The heroin was concealed in a rubber tube measuring around four feet in length and tightly secured at both ends with iron pipes about 2.5 mm thick. The tube had been airdropped by a drone, officials said.

Sources said the drone, suspected to be a large one, flew around 4 km inside Indian territory before dropping the consignment, which was later retrieved by the accused.

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The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act, the AIG said.

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