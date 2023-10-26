Drone found near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Border Security Force (BSF) found a China-made drone near the international border in Amritsar district on Wednesday afternoon. Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Dhanoia Khurd village. The drone (DJI Mavice-3 Classic quadcopter) was found in the paddy fields adjoining the village.

#Border Security Force BSF #China