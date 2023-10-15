Drone found near International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur, October 15
A drone was found in a paddy field near the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, Border Security Force officials said on Sunday.
Acting on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF troops on the outskirts of Chak Bhange Wala village on Saturday evening, they said.
The quadcopter was found during the operation, they said.
