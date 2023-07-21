Drone from Pak shot down, heroin worth Rs 12 cr seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, July 20

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers shot down a Pakistani drone by firing at it near the 41 PS outpost on the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar. Three packets containing 2.3 kg heroin, having an international market value of around Rs 12 crore, were recovered during the search operation on Thursday.

According to information, a buzzing sound was heard near the outpost around midnight on Wednesday. Jawans fired about 45 rounds and the drone fell down near the BSF campus.

A search operation led to the recovery of 2.3 kg heroin.

Various security agencies are present in the area for investigation.

