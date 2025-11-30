Drone, heroin seized in Fazilka

A China-made drone and 550 gm heroin were seized in the GG base area near the International Border in Fazilka sector on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to sources, the BSF and the police launched a search operation following a tipoff and seized a drone and contraband lying in a field. The Fazilka (Sadar) police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the basis of a statement by BSF Inspector Majoj Kumar.

Advertisement

SHO Hardev Singh Bedi said the drone was probably used to drop drugs across the border from Pakistan. It, however, crashed due to some technical snag. The case would be cracked soon, he added.