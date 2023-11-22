Drone intercepted near international border in Amritsar, 565 gm drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The BSF intercepted a drone near the international border in Amritsar sector and seized over 565 gm narcotics that it was believed to be ferrying.

On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone and heard something being dropped near Mode village. During search of the area, a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 565 gm heroin was found in the fields near the village.

#Border Security Force BSF