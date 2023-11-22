Drone intercepted near international border in Amritsar, 565 gm drugs seized

Chandigarh, November 21
The BSF intercepted a drone near the international border in Amritsar sector and seized over 565 gm narcotics that it was believed to be ferrying.
On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone and heard something being dropped near Mode village. During search of the area, a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 565 gm heroin was found in the fields near the village.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...