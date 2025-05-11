Drone, pistol recovered near international border in Ferozepur

On the heels of an announcement for the ceasefire, BSF sleuths, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with a pistol and magazine (without barrel) from fields near Ganeshe Wale Jhugge village along the international Indo-Pakistan border.

As per information, following the inputs, a search operation had been carried out by Punjab Police during which the drone of DJI MAVIC Air 3-make and other ammunition were recovered. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act at the Sadar police station.