Drone recovered from Punjab village along Indo-Pak border

Amritsar, July 21
A drone was seized at Indo-Pak border Mastgarh village of Tarn Taran district here on Friday, officials said.
In a statement issued here, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of the village.
During the search of the area, troops recovered a drone in broken condition from the fields in the morning hours.
"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," the official stated.
