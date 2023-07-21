Drone recovered from Punjab village along Indo-Pak border

PTI

Amritsar, July 21

A drone was seized at Indo-Pak border Mastgarh village of Tarn Taran district here on Friday, officials said.

In a statement issued here, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of the village.

During the search of the area, troops recovered a drone in broken condition from the fields in the morning hours.

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," the official stated.

