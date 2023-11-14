Drone recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI

Chandigarh, November 14

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone, which was coming from the Pakistan side, by opening fire at it.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered the China-made quadcopter from the field near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Pakistan