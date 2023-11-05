Drone seized by BSF near International Border in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, November 4
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday near the International Border in Ferozepur sector here.
An official of the BSF said the troops observed the movement of a suspected drone near Tendi Wala village and intercepted it. Later during a search operation, a China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, was recovered from the fields near the village on Saturday.
In another incident on October 28, another movement of drone was reported near Gatti Mathar village in Mamdot and later during a joint operation, 1.630 kg heroin was recovered. On October 3, the Border Security Force troops had intercepted a drone near Rao Ke Hithar village in the Mamdot area.
