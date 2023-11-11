Drone seized in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, November 10

The BSF on Friday morning recovered another China-made Pakistani drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran.

The Central force said the drone was recovered based on specific information, followed by a search operation launched by the border guarding force near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

The search operation was launched at 8.15 am by security personnel, leading to the recovery of the damaged drone from the compound of a house in Naushera Dhalla village, said the BSF, one of the seven armed forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China),” said the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the UT of J&K and the UT of Ladakh. “Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to the efforts of alert BSF troops,” added the force. (With ANI inputs)

