Drone seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

A China-made drone was seized near the international border in the Tarn Taran Sector by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Monday.

Based on specific information, a search was launched on the outskirts of Mehdipur village and the drone was seized from the adjacent fields.

Over the past seven days, the BSF has intercepted and recovered eight China-made drones along the border in the state that were engaged in smuggling narcotics. During this period, about 5 kg heroin was seized and two persons were apprehended.

