Drone shot down, 420 gm drugs seized near border in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Tuesday morning and seized 420 grams of narcotics.

The drone was spotted by troops near the Wan village and was intercepted.

In a joint search with the Punjab Police, the remains of the drone, a packet wrapped with yellow tape and a spare drone battery were recovered from the fields near the village.

In a separate incident, BSF troops carried out a search operation near Mastgarh village in the same sector and found a small plastic bottle containing about 356 gram narcotics near the canal bundh of the village.

