Drone shot down, 420 gm drugs seized near border in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, October 24
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Tuesday morning and seized 420 grams of narcotics.
The drone was spotted by troops near the Wan village and was intercepted.
In a joint search with the Punjab Police, the remains of the drone, a packet wrapped with yellow tape and a spare drone battery were recovered from the fields near the village.
In a separate incident, BSF troops carried out a search operation near Mastgarh village in the same sector and found a small plastic bottle containing about 356 gram narcotics near the canal bundh of the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...