Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 22

The police today shot down a drone carrying heroin on the Kakkar border village in the wee hours on Sunday.

An assembled hexacopter was carrying 5 kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore.

SSP Swapan Sharma said during patrolling, an informer told the police that cross-border smugglers was likely to drop contraband through an unmanned aerial vehicle near a religious shrine in the fields of Kakkar village. Following this, the police took positions and waited for the smugglers.

“Around 4am, the patrolling party of the police fired at the humming sound of the drone in the Lopoke area. The alert policemen fired 12 rounds towards the sound with their AK 47 assault rifle. The drone was hit by the firing,” said the SSP.

He said later a joint search operation, led by DSP Parvesh Chopra, was launched along with the Border Security Force. A six-winged flying machine with a packet was found from the village. “The drone was apparently assembled with parts manufactured in the United States and China,” said the SSP.

He said the police also rounded up two suspects, who were trying to flee from the spot. However, their role was yet to be ascertained in the smuggling. The police have registered a case under Sections 21, 23, 28 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act against unknown persons.