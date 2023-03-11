Drone shot down in Gurdaspur sector, AK rifle seized

Chandigarh, March 10
In two separate incidents along the International Border in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered an AK-series rifle along with 40 rounds of ammunition after shooting down a drone in the Gurdaspur sector. It also apprehended a Pakistani intruder in the Ferozepur sector.
“Troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a flying object entering into India from Pakistan near Metla village in Gurdaspur district around 1 am today morning. The troops intercepted the drone by firing at it,” a BSF officer said.
At daybreak, the entire area was cordoned off and during search, BSF troops found a hexacopter lying in fields along with the weapon. The BSF also intercepted a Pakistani national while he was attempting to enter the Ferozepur sector on the intervening night of March 9-10 from the Tirath Border Outpost. During questioning, he disclosed that he was a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.
