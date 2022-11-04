Drone spotted in Jalalabad thrice

Fazilka, november 3
A Pakistani drone was spotted thrice inside Indian territory near the SS Wala border outpost area in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.
Official sources said jawans of the BSF (Border Security Force) 52 battalion heard humming sound of drone inside the Indian territory on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. They fired some rounds after which the drone returned to Pakistan.
A similar sound was again heard by the BSF personnel after some time and they fired upon the object, which again escaped. The sources said the drone was spotted again by the BSF personnel, who fired on it for the third time but it again returned to Pakistan.
The sources said more than 30 rounds were fired on drone. The BSF launched a search to find arms and drugs if dropped by drone but nothing had been recovered.
