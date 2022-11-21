Drone spotted near Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district

Chandigarh, November 20
A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the International Border of India and Pakistan in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district, officials said on Sunday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it on Saturday night, they said.
The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.
