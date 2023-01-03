Drone with heroin found by BSF near Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, January 2
An old and boken Pakistani hexacopter, along with approximately 1 kg of heroin, has been recovered about 2 km from the International Border near Gurdaspur today.
The Border Security Force received information about the drone lying in the fields from farmers around 1 pm.
BSF officers said around 10 pm, a drone intrusion was detected in the area of responsibility of the Kossowal border outpost.
The place was cordoned off and further investigations were on. The area was also being searched.
This is the first recovery of a drone and narcotics by the BSF this year. In 2022, the BSF had shot down or recovered 22 drones along the border in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...