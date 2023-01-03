Drone with heroin found by BSF near Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

An old and boken Pakistani hexacopter, along with approximately 1 kg of heroin, has been recovered about 2 km from the International Border near Gurdaspur today.

The Border Security Force received information about the drone lying in the fields from farmers around 1 pm.

BSF officers said around 10 pm, a drone intrusion was detected in the area of responsibility of the Kossowal border outpost.

The place was cordoned off and further investigations were on. The area was also being searched.

This is the first recovery of a drone and narcotics by the BSF this year. In 2022, the BSF had shot down or recovered 22 drones along the border in Punjab.