Drones, pistol seized along IB

The BSF has seized two drones, a pistol and six pistol magazines in multiple operations in border areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts.

In another incident on Tuesday evening, BSF troops launched a search operation in collaboration with the police and seized a damaged DJI Mavic- 3 Classic drone from a field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran.

On Wednesday, they seized one pistol from a field near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur district.