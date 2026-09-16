Drones to be deployed along IB to counter UAVs from Pak

Stepping up its counter-drone capabilities along the sensitive border belt, the Punjab Police have decided to deploy drones at identified hotspots in Amritsar district, where Pakistani drones have repeatedly been used to drop consignments of drugs, weapons and explosives.

Two drones will be deployed at strategic locations close to the International Border to supplement the existing anti-drone systems installed in the area. Besides monitoring aerial activity, the drones are expected to help security agencies track the movement of suspected drug peddlers who enter border villages to retrieve cross-border drops.

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Inspector General (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, along with senior Border Security Force officials, including DIG BSF (Amritsar) SS Chandel on Tuesday visited Maude village, located close to the Indo-Pak border, to review security arrangements and the counter-drone mechanism.

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Bhullar stated the police have identified vulnerable points from where drones were being used to push consignments, including narcotics, weapons and explosives, from across the border into Indian territory.

He said the Punjab Police have already procured and deployed anti-drone systems, which would be further strengthened.