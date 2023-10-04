Drones with 3kg drugs shot down

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The BSF shot down two drones near the international border in Tarn Taran and Amritsar sectors and seized over 3 kg drugs these were carrying.

On Monday, BSF troops shot down a drone near Kalsian Khurd village and seized the China-made drone, along with 2.7 kg of drugs wrapped in polythene, from a paddy field, he added.

In a similar incident on Tuesday evening, the BSF seized a China-made drone with 470 gm of narcotics on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village near Amritsar.

#Border Security Force BSF #China #Tarn Taran