Drop in gangster activity: Punjab DGP Yadav

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the state had seen a massive decline in gangster-related incidents following the launch of a statewide operation against them.

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“The Punjab Police have not only controlled the crime rate but also won the trust of residents with the launch of the Gangstran Te Vaar operation. The records speak volumes about the work done to dismantle crime syndicates. This is just the beginning the as Punjab Police is closing in on these gangsters to ensure their complete elimination,” he said.

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He said the state had recorded a 100 per cent decline in gangster-linked murders. He said from four gangster- linked murders reported in January, the number dropped to zero in March.

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“Not just murders, the state has also recorded a massive 69 per cent decline in gangster-linked firing incidents — from 29 in the first month of the year to just nine till April 20.

He said cases of extortion had also dropped by 10.9 per cent, from 110 reported in January to 98 in March.

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“The Gangstran Te Vaar operation is not limited to targeting high-profile gangsters, but also their networks spread across Punjab. Individuals involved in petty crime were easy targets for gang recruitment. By cracking down on such elements, we have disrupted their operations and reinforced a zero-tolerance policy towards crime in the state,” he said.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday raided 561 places, arresting 281 people, under its statewide campaign against gangsters. The police have so far held 22,886 people since the launch of the campaign in January 20.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 116 alleged drug smugglers under the Yudh Nashian Virudh. They recovered 1.04 kg heroin, 22 kg poppy husk, 388 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 800 in drug money.

With this, the number of drug smugglers arrested so far has reached 60,008.