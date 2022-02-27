Bathinda: Drop in liquor seizure this year

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, February 26

Following an intensive vigil to check movement of liquor during the elections, the Excise and Police Departments have jointly seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor in Bathinda district after the model code of conduct came into effect on January 8. However, the data procured from the Excise Department revealed that the liquor seizure this year (2021-22) had declined as compared to the previous year (2020-21).

The data revealed that during the 43-day period before elections, officials of these two departments carried out joint search operations and seized 8,340 litres of lahan, 430 litres of illicit liquor (illegally produced) and 513 litres of licit liquor (smuggled). A total of 56 FIRs were lodged and 44 persons were arrested.

No let-up in vigil Election Commission officials ensured that there was no let-up in maintaining vigil and nabbing those involved in the illegal practices. —Excise official

A senior excise official said, “Although these seizures were made from different locations across the district, a large quantity of illicit liquor was recovered from the Bir Talab, Rampura, Bhagta and Bhucho areas.”

He said, “When it comes to licit (smuggled) liquor that often makes its way into the district from nearby Haryana border, seizures were made from the Talwandi Sabo, Sangat and Raman areas.”

The data further revealed that during the last financial year (April 2020 to March 2021), 58,515 litres of lahan was seized. Apart from this, 8,676 litres of illicit liquor and 423 litres of IMFL was seized. Around 59 liquor manufacturing units were found to be operating illegally.

Similarly, during this financial year, till now 26,733 litres of lahan, 1,363 litres of illicit liquor and 6,079 litres of licit (smuggled) liquor have been seized. Twentyfour illegal liquor manufacturing units have also been unearthed.

Excise Officer Kulwinder Verma said, “Owing to intensive vigil before the elections, seizures were higher than routine months. However, overall liquor seizures were less. It can be attributed to the Majha hooch tragedy that claimed many lives. Following it the state had launched an operation to rein in illicit liquor trade.”

