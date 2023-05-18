Drop in prices leaves chilli growers in tears

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 17

Forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices, chilli growers in this border district are a worried lot.

Though recently the border district had emerged as one of the biggest cultivators of chilli in the state, the poor prices have brought the farmers virtually on the knees.

Lakhwinder Singh, a progressive farmer belonging to Toot village, said there was no doubt that growing chillies had proved beneficial for them during the past few years but this year, the crop was badly affected due to untimely rain. Besides, shrinking demand had lead to a drop in the prices. “I have two acres and have been earning good money by growing chillies since 2015 but this year, we are facing difficulties in selling our produce,” said Lakhwinder.

“The chilli sowing season starts in November and by the end of March, we harvest our produce,” said Lakhwinder, adding that it involved an expenditure of around Rs. 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre and usually fetched a price of Rs. 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh per acre.

However, at present, green chillies are being sold at Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale market, which is way less than last year’s Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg.

Balwinder Singh, a farmer from Mallanwala, said though a chilli cluster had been set up in the border district, no buyer from outside districts had approached them till now. “We still have to go to the mandi to sell our produce with the help of agents. If the government want to promote chillies in this area, it should invite buyers from outside who could directly deal with the farmers,” said Balwinder.

Sunil Arora, a commission agent, said the prices of chillies had gone down due to a reduced demand. Last year, chillies were in great demand in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, but the demand and supply curve has changed this year.

Fetching Rs 7 per kg

Green chillies are being sold at Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale market, which is way less than last year’s Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg.