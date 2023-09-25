Dropped by drone, 12 kg of heroin seized in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Two suspected drug smugglers were today apprehended near the International Border in Gurdaspur sector, leading to the seizure of 12-kg heroin and currency amounting to Rs 19.3 lakh.

“During the morning hours of September 24, the BSF noticed the intrusion of a drone near Chaura Kalan village in Gurdaspur district,” a BSF officer said. In the consequent joint search operation with the Punjab Police in the area, two persons were apprehended on suspicion, he added.

Gurdaspur SSP Harish Dayama said: “Surinder Singh and Jagpreet were nabbed from the neighbouring village of Alarpindi after we got the tip-off that they were in the process of collecting the heroin.

We have launched a manhunt to nab the third accused.” On the basis of revelations made by them, 12 packets of heroin, weighing about 12 kg, and Rs 19.30 lakh, believed to have been dropped by the drone, were recovered near Chaura Kalan village. An FIR was registered at Dorangla, which has been witnessing the drone movement for days.

In another incident, the BSF shot down a drone near Mahawa village in Amritsar sector on Saturday evening and seized a packet containing about 500 grams of narcotics. The BSF and the Punjab Police carried out a joint search in the area. The downed drone, along with narcotics, was found from the paddy fields on the outskirts of the village, a BSF official said.

