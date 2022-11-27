DRT presiding officer seeks transfer of case from High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

A fortnight after MM Dhonchak challenged a Punjab and Haryana High Court directions restraining him from passing adverse orders in pending matters, the presiding officer DRT-2 has filed another plea before the Supreme Court. This time, he is seeking transfer of the writ petition filed against tribunal’s functioning from the HC.

Dhonchak was restrained from passing any adverse order by the Division Bench of the HC vide order dated October 27. The order was to remain in operation at least till November 30, the next date of hearing in the case. The order came on the petition filed by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association.