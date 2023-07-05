Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 4

Horrifying details have emerged following detailed investigations and grilling of the three drug addicts arrested by the police in a double murder case here.

A drug addict had killed his mother, chopped her body and burnt it in a bid to hide evidence. Later, he also killed his stepbrother. He was assisted by two other drug addicts. The process of chopping the body continued for over a week.

Along with the other two suspects, Gurwinder Singh (24) allegedly killed his mother Paramjit Kaur (51) while she was cooking dinner for him on the night of June 25.

“We had dinner cooked by her and then chopped off her body into small pieces,” the suspects told the police. They performed the ghastly act within three hours.

“Paramjit Kaur was cooking dinner when Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh and Ranjit Singh reached the house around 8.45 pm. He demanded money from Paramjit to buy drugs, which she refused. Already used to “chitta”, the suspects attacked her with a blunt object. They hit her thrice with the object, leaving her dead,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

A few neighbours reached their house after hearing shrieks of the old woman, but Gurwinder went out and told them that his mother was unwell.Gurwinder decided to chop his mother’s body to destroy evidence of the murder. “They used a handsaw for the purpose. They chopped the body into small parts so that these could be burnt easily,” said the SSP.

Around 12.30 am, Gurwinder’s stepbrother Jaswinder Singh reached the house. “The trio overpowered him and used the same weapon to hit him. After he died, the suspects took away whatever money was in his pocket. They then put the body in Jaswinder’s car and threw it the nearby Bhakra Canal. They returned home and started burning more body parts,” said the police.

The process of chopping the body parts and burning these continued for a week. Neighbours got suspicious when they did not see the old woman and her son for a few days. They also noticed that Gurwinder Singh would carry dry wood to his house every evening and when asked, he would say he was collecting wood for a religious event he planned to organise.

The suspects are all residents of Kangthala village.