Drug and arms cartel busted in Sriganganagar; foreign handler identified

Drug and arms cartel busted in Sriganganagar; foreign handler identified

Investigations indicate that large consignment of foreign-made pistols was ordered by Jhorar, possibly for use in an organised crime act, the SP said.
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 01:08 PM May 21, 2025 IST
Three car-borne miscreants arrested by police in Sriganganagar on Tuesday.
Police have achieved a major breakthrough with the exposure of a large-scale drug and arms smuggling network operating across Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, and the adjoining Fazilka district.

During the interrogation of three accused — Davinder Bhambhu, Subhash alias Ankit, and Satnam Singh alias Gurvinder Singh — arrested with a significant cache of heroin, foreign-made pistols, magazines, and cartridges, it was revealed that the network is being operated by Vikas Jhorar, a native of Umewala village in Hanumangarh, who is currently believed to be hiding abroad. He has been identified as the key foreign handler controlling the cartel’s operations.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav stated that Jhorar previously worked at a liquor shop in Umewala village in 2020. During that period, he came into contact with Sahil Godara, who is known to be an associate of Sunil Yadav alias Goliya.

In December last year, Sunil Yadav, a resident of Waryam Khera village in Abohar, was shot dead in California. Following his death, Vikas Jhorar took over the entire drug and arms smuggling network formerly operated by Yadav, with the help of Ankit Nayak and Lalli, both residents of Abohar.

Investigations indicate that a large consignment of foreign-made pistols was ordered by the overseas handler, possibly for use in an organised crime act, the SP said.

The police have identified a wider network involving Ankit Nayak, Sahil Godara, Satnam Singh, Davinder Bhambhu, and Jeet, all from Abohar.

The group, in coordination with handlers based abroad, has been supplying illegal heroin and firearms from Malout and Amritsar to networks operating in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, and parts of Punjab.

