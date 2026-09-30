Drug case accused dies by suicide in police station in Patiala

A 29-year-old man arrested in a drugs case allegedly died by suicide in the Nabha city police station on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lachhman Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar. He was arrested on September 27 along with associate Birju while carrying 80 gm of heroin on a motorcycle.

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A local court on Monday remanded them in two-day police custody.

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The police officials said around 7 am on Tuesday, Lachhman allegedly hanged himself inside the lock-up toilet using the drawstring of his pyjama.

Soon after the incident, a large number of local youths gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the local police.

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The situation was brought under control after Patiala SP (Headquarters) Rajesh Chhibber and Nabha DSP Gurinder Singh Bal held talks with the bereaved family.

Deceased’s maternal uncle Jaggi Singh and paternal uncle Balvir Singh said the family had viewed the CCTV footage shown by the police and was satisfied that Lachhman had died by suicide.

Birju, who was arrested along with him, also reportedly confirmed the sequence of events in the presence of the deceased’s family.

However, they expressed resentment over the alleged delay in informing the family. They said although the incident had taken place at 7 am, the family was informed about it hours later.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Nabha, where a post-mortem examination would be conducted by a board of doctors. A judicial inquiry has been initiated into the incident.