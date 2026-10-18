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Home / Punjab / Drug crackdown intensifies, two Moga chemist’s licences cancelled

Drug crackdown intensifies, two Moga chemist’s licences cancelled

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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In the wake of mounting public anger over the murder of an anti-drug activist in Mansa, the Moga and Faridkot administrations have launched a crackdown on the illicit drug trade, targeting both peddlers and chemist shops dealing in banned and habit-forming drugs.

In Moga, the Health Department and district administration sealed two medical stores after seizing banned pharmaceutical drugs. Officials said the operators failed to produce valid purchase bills or maintain mandatory records for the restricted medicines found on their premises. Both establishments had been caught for similar violations earlier as well, they said.

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Citing repeated offences and blatant disregard for the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the administration permanently cancelled the licences of both stores. Officials said no leniency would be shown to those involved in the illegal trade of prohibited drugs and that inspections of pharmacies across the district would be intensified.

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In Faridkot, a team led by the Senior Superintendent of Police conducted early-morning raids at 13 drug hotspots. Teams searched the residences of several suspected peddlers and detained multiple persons for questioning to trace supply chains.

Alongside the field operations, the police held a meeting with chemists across the district. The SSP warned them against selling prohibited or habit-forming drugs, stating that any involvement would invite stringent legal action, including cancellation of licences and arrest under the NDPS Act.

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Officials in Faridkot said the police would maintain strict surveillance, conduct surprise inspections at chemist outlets and step up cordon-and-search operations in vulnerable pockets to dismantle drug networks.

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