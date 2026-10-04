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Home / Punjab / Drug crisis deepening in Punjab, says Kewal Singh Dhillon

Drug crisis deepening in Punjab, says Kewal Singh Dhillon

‘BJP committed to making state drug-free’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday said the drug problem in the state was becoming increasingly serious and the AAP government had completely failed to control it.

Expressing concern over the drug-related incidents being reported from across the state, he said the death of two young men from the same family in the Sunam Assembly constituency due to ‘chitta’ was clear evidence that drugs continued to be a major problem in Punjab.

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He said similarly, a video showing a young woman allegedly under the influence of drugs in Bathinda city was also a matter of concern. The reported rise in drug abuse among young women after young men was a worrying trend for the state. Instead of just treating it as a political issue, the government should take concrete and effective action.

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Dhillon questioned the government and said that it has failed to break the drug supply chain and take action against major drug smugglers. He said that instead of fulfilling its responsibility, the government has confined itself to hollow statements and publicity. He said no one had imagined that the promise of change made by the AAP to Punjab would prove to be so costly for the people of the state.

Dhillon said the BJP remained committed to making Punjab drug-free. He highlighted the party's 13-day ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, launched to mobilise public support against drug abuse and strengthen awareness on the issue across the state.

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He further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pledged decisive action against the drug menace and had expressed the BJP's commitment to making Punjab drug-free if the party came to power in the state.

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