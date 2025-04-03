Drug drives by Punjab Guv, CM — A day apart

On the eve of the launch of a padyatra by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, a walk against drugs (Yudh Nashian Virudh) was flagged off by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana today.

The Governor will start the padyatra from near Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Dera Baba Nanak, in Gurdaspur district on April 3. It will culminate on April 8 at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. Kataria will walk through villages of Gurdaspur and Amritsar during these six days.

Meanwhile, scores of students, including members of the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme, today marched from Aarti Chowk to Ghumar Mandi Chowk carrying placards against drugs.

Advertisement

Kejriwal, along with party leader Manish Sisodia, arrived on the stage and waved at the crowd. Mann followed them later. Mann and Kejriwal addressed the students and administered an oath before flagging off the walk against drugs.

Mann issued a warning to drug peddlers saying that the government won’t allow them to ruin the lives of others. He said they would face bulldozer action.

Advertisement

Kejriwal tried to strike a chord with the students by addressing them as his own children and asking them to see him as their father or elder brother.

Kejriwal made an emotional appeal to the youth, urging them to stay away from drugs and bad company.

“All parents dream of a bright future for their children, and you, too, have dreams for yourselves. But the moment you get entangled in drugs or bad influences, your entire world collapses. Your dreams shatter, your family breaks apart, and the pain your parents go through is unimaginable,” he said.

“As your elder brother and as someone of your father’s age, I fold my hands and beg you do not fall into this trap. Stay away from drugs and bad company, or you will ruin your future,” he said.

“Now, the government and the police alone will not be able to take this drive further and need help from all citizens, including children. Today, children will take three pledges. First, they will never get hooked to drugs. If anyone around them is on drugs, they will help help him/her to get out of it and thirdly, if they come to know about any drug peddler, they will inform on the helpline,” he said.

Addressing the students, Mann said those who had destroyed the future of families by pushing their children into the dark trap of addiction would face bulldozer justice.

“The palatial houses of drug lords, built with money earned from selling drugs, are now being demolished by bulldozers. This is our warning — anyone involved in the drug trade will not be spared,” he said.