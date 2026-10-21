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Home / Punjab / Drug lords killed our son: Batala activist’s mom

Drug lords killed our son: Batala activist’s mom

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 06:47 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children and the reason behind the man's alleged suicide were not clear. Representative image/iStock
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh, 40, at his native Marri Pannawan village in Batala on Tuesday.

Bikramjit was hacked to death on October 15 for allegedly opposing drug-peddling in the village. However, senior Batala police officers have denied that the killing was linked to his anti-drug stance, describing it instead as the fallout of a dispute between two groups over a mobile phone.

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Security was tightened to unprecedented levels by the police and central agencies from Monday night ahead of Shah’s visit. The minister spent nearly 20 minutes with the family, with security agencies allowing only five members to meet him. Bikramjit’s mother, Surjit Kaur, who held a framed photograph of her son, and his adopted daughter, Rosedeep Kaur, were among those present.

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Shah was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, while Batala BJP president and his Gurdaspur counterpart, Heera Walia and Baghel Singh, respectively, escorted him into the house. The family urged Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Singh’s death, citing the Punjab government’s announcement of a similar inquiry into the case of Parvinder Singh Jhota. Surjit Kaur told Shah that her son had been killed by drug lords and appealed to him to ensure that no one else lost their life in the fight against drugs.

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