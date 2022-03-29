Drug menace: Schools in Punjab to have 'Prahari Clubs'

Faridkot, March 28
More than three years after the Punjab Government had launched the “Tu Mera Buddy” programme in schools to make students aware of the deleterious impact of drugs, it has now decided to constitute “Prahari Clubs”, proposed by the Union Government, in schools.
The Director General, School Education, has issued orders to all school heads to this effect. The clubs will consist of 20-25 students of Class VI to XII, with a teacher as its head. —
