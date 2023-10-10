Drug menace staring us in the face: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 9

Amid claims by state agencies to check the flow of contraband, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the ever-increasing drugs menace is “staring us in the face, which we can ignore only at our own peril.”

Wake up, state told It is high time the state woke up from its slumber and took effective remedial steps to streamline the working of the police force, more so, when the menace of drugs has penetrated deep into society and is spreading like termites. Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul

The assertion came as the Bench highlighted the glaring issue of police officials failing to appear before the trial courts. Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul also directed the Punjab Principal Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, to look into the matter and take “corrective measures as may be necessitated”.

She observed that the police officials, by not appearing before the trial courts, were abdicating their duty towards the state and cause of justice.

She added the SSPs were ineffective and helpless or “the only inference which could be safely drawn is that prosecution witnesses not putting in appearance before the court to get their evidence recorded are enjoying tacit support of their superiors”.

The assertion came in a case where an undertrial was seeking bail in a drugs case registered in November 2021 at the Khuian Sarwar police station in Fazilka district. Justice Kaul asserted it certainly did not “lie in the mouth of the state” to oppose the petitioner’s prayer.

“The conduct of the police officials raises a big question mark about their competence as also does give rise to some suspicion that there could be some unholy nexus between the accused facing trial under the NDPS Act and the police officials to ensure, on account of their long incarceration, the accused become eligible for being extended the concession of bail,” Justice Kaul added, while allowing the plea.

