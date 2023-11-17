'Drug overdose' kills 2 brothers in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 16

Suspected drug overdose led to the death of two brothers today, whose bodies were recovered in the bushes near a drain in Telupura village here.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (25) and Sushil Kumar (26), both residents of Telupura village. Their father Om Parkash said they had died due to drug overdose.

Khuian Sarwar SHO Paramjit Kumar reached the spot and took the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary of the Abohar Civil Hospital. The SHO said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after their post-mortem report was received by the police.

Om Prakash said his sons had gone to the de-addiction centre at the Abohar Civil Hospital yesterday to get medicines but did not return home in the evening.

Today, his neighbours told him that the siblings were lying near the drain, the father said.

He added that both of them had been consuming drugs for the last 10 years. The condition of the bodies indicated that they had died due to drug overdose.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the demise of the siblings was an unfortunate incident. He called upon political leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann, to “wake up to reality” and take effective steps against the menace.

Congress party’s Khuian Sarwar block president Harpreet Singh claimed the situation had deteriorated in the region after AAP came to power in the state. “Drugs are being sold openly in Khuian Sarwar villages,” he said.

AAP halqa in-charge Arun Narang said previous governments were responsible for “protecting” drug smugglers.

A case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC, the police said. DSP Arun Mundan will monitor the investigation to find out who had provided drugs to the victims.

