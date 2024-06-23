Drug peddler held with heroin

Abohar, June 22
A police team led by Manjeet Singh, in-charge of Narcotics Range Cell, recovered 50 gm heroin from a peddler identified as Sunny Mota resident of Dharam Nagari here. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act.
