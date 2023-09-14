Drug peddler, sepoy grilled for passing on vital info to ISI

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 13

An Army officer is under the scanner of the Patiala police for allegedly assisting Sepoy Manpreet Sharma, who reportedly passed on vital information to drug peddler Amrik Singh.

The police sources said it was rather “not possible for Manpreet to lay hands on such information without the assistance of his superior”.

Joint interrogation Drug peddler Amrik Singh and Sepoy Manpreet Sharma revealed during the interrogation that the information was provided to the former in a café near Chandimandir, Panchkula. Varun Sharma, Patiala SSP

“Recently, a lot of cellphones were recovered from the Patiala Central Jail. We want to be sure if Amrik was in touch with his Pakistan-based handlers,” said the police sources.

Ten days ago, the Patiala police had established the active role of Amrik with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“Before his arrest in a drugs case in 2022, Amrik was using a foreign SIM card. Forensic analysis of the phone established that a 140-page report of an Army camp in Himachal Pradesh was passed to a Pakistani spy. The entire movement of this Army camp, strength of personnel, total vehicles and other details were sent to the ISI official Sher Khan,” the sources said.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that Amrik and Manpreet revealed during interrogation that the information was provided to the former in a café near Chandimandir, Panchkula.

“The Military Intelligence and our officials will recreate the scene,” said Sharma.

“Many voice notes were also shared with the ISI detailing movement of convoys and other details of this particular camp,” the police sources said.

The police have confirmed that the ISI had also sent two AK-47s and around 250 bullets, which show the seriousness of the case.

Amrik, a resident of Dedhna village, Patiala, has been involved in drug smuggling since 2004. He is said to be the brother of proclaimed offender Avtar Singh, involved in the Jagdish Bhola drug case.

Despite being intimated in writing by the Police Department, laxity on part of the Patiala jail officials allowed Amrik to escape during treatment from a hospital in October 2022. Later, around 12 jail officials faced action. He was again arrested in November 2022.

A total of 12 cases had been lodged against Amrik in Punjab, including two involving 8 kg of heroin each. Considered a vital link between cross-border heroin network and local drug dealers, Amrik has now been booked under various Sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.