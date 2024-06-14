Drug peddler’s property worth Rs 17 lakh frozen

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 13

As part of the drive against drug smugglers, the Moga police today claimed to have frozen the property of a notorious drug trafficker Gurdial Singh, alias Dallu, of Fatehgarh Panjtoor, said Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP, Moga.

Gurdial has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, said the SSP. The value of the frozen property is about Rs 17 lakh.

Last month, the Moga police had forfeited property worth Rs 2.14 crore of four drug smugglers under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act.

“This has sent a strong message that illicit drug activities will not be tolerated and those involved will face severe consequences, including loss of assets acquired through unlawful means,” said Soni.

The Moga police have frozen, seized and forfeited the properties of 24 drug smugglers so far.

The burden of proving that the properties are not illegally acquired is on the affected person and the seized or forfeited properties are managed and disposed by the administrators as per the Illegally Acquired Property (Receipt, Management and Disposal) Rules.

Properties worth Rs 19.76 lakh of Paramjit Singh and worth Rs 22 lakh of Gurdeep Kaur, both residents of Daulewala village, were seized last month. Meanwhile, the Moga police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across the district today and arrested 12 persons and seized poppy husk, drug powder and illicit liquor.

