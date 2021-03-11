Drug peddling accused alleges gangrape by cops in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 8

A woman allegedly involved in drug peddling has levelled allegations that local police personnel raped her when she was in the police custody on June 1. The complainant, following her arrest, was sent to judicial custody on June 2.

According to information, the victim’s father-in-law had lodged a complaint with Judge Manpreet Kaur alleging that his daughter-in-law was gangraped when she was in police custody from June 1 to June 2. Acting on the complaint, the judge had asked the jail authorities to conduct medical examination of the victim and submit its report.

Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh said they received orders in this regard from the Ropar court on June 6, following which the medical examination of the inmate was conducted at the Ropar Civil Hospital. Its report was awaited, the Jail Superintendent said.

Ropar Superintendent of Police (Investigation) HS Atwal said a police party had arrested Sukhwinder Singh of a nearby village on May 31 after 250 gm of opium and 52 gm of white powder was recovered from his car.

After being questioned, the police reportedly found that Sukhwinder’s wife was also allegedly involved in the crime. The woman was subsequently arrested by female personnel on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

The Superintendent of Police said after their arrest, the couple was taken to hospital for medical examination on June 1 and produced in the court from where they were sent to police custody for one day.

The next day, they were again produced in the court from where they were sent to judicial custody, the police officer said. The accused woman did not state any such thing during her medical examination or when she was produced in court twice, claimed Atwal.