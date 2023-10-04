Drug racket busted, 5 held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 3

The police have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket operating from Uttar Pradesh.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said, “Acting on a tip-off, the SIT nabbed Gaurav Singh of Ambala on August 12 and seized 44 injections and 44 vials from him. This was followed by more raids.”

The gang used to supply intoxicating tablets in Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Mohali, Ropar and Khanna.

The police raided suppliers at Saharanpur and arrested Mohamad Sehbaj, Mohamad Arbaj and Mohamad Salman. The police claim to have apprehended kingpin Rakesh Kumar from Agra.

#Ambala #Fatehgarh Sahib