Drug racket running from prison busted

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 8

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police have busted a smuggling network operating from inside the Ferozepur Central Jail.

AIG, CI, Lakhbir Singh said their sleuths had received a tip-off that accused Sonu Tiddi, a resident of Ferozepur Cantonment, Amrik Singh of Palla Megha village and Raj Kumar of city area, who are presently lodged in the jail, were reportedly running a drug racket from the jail and used to send drug money to their relatives through UPI with the help of a mobile phone. “Their relatives further used to transfer this drug money to bank accounts of Raj Kumar’s wife Neeru Bala and Sonu Tiddi’s wife Geetanjali,” the AIG said.

The police has lodged an FIR against the accused under various sections of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka.

The AIG further said during investigation it was found that Rs 1.13 crore had been deposited in various accounts of Neeru Bala through online transactions. She has already been arrested on October 2. The police also seized a mobile phone being used for the online transactions.

“On October 5, both Sonu Tiddi and Amrik Singh were taken on production warrant. As per information provided by the accused, the jail administration seized a mobile phone from barrack number 8 in the jail. After being produced in the court, the accused were again sent to jail,” said AIG Lakhbir.

“The police are conducting raids at different places to nab other accused involved in this case,” he added.

