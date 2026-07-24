Drug smuggler appears for examination in Abohar, expresses remorse

Escorted by armed police personnel and wearing handcuffs, a polytechnic student accused in a major drug trafficking case appeared for his examination in Abohar.

Advertisement

Jagseer Singh, alias Lavi, who was nabbed by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 12.10 kg of heroin near Mohan Ke village in Guruharsahai on July 16, expressed remorse over his alleged involvement in the narcotics trade.

Advertisement

According to information, Jagseer was pursuing a diploma in the electrical from a polytechnic college in Alamgarh (Abohar). After getting nabbed by the police, Jagseer had submitted an application in the court of Akbar Khan, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), seeking permission to appear in the exams. “My future has been ruined. I had opportunities ahead of me, but I chose the wrong path. I appeal to all youth to stay away from drugs and ‘bad’ company,” he said.

Advertisement

IO Hardev Singh said the accused had admitted that the lure of quick money drew him into the illegal trade. The ANTF revealed that Jagseer had earlier received 5.5 kg of heroin on July 13 and five pistols on July 11 from across the border.