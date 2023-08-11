Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, 5 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, August 11
Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering five kilograms of heroin from his possession, a senior official said on Friday.
In an intelligence-led operation, CI Amritsar recovered 5 Kg Heroin after arresting one person.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 11, 2023
Accused was actively involved in trans-border drug smuggling. FIR under NDPS Act is registered by #SSOC Amritsar and further Investigation ongoing to disrupt the network (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hX9cCk6Vop
The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh alias Bhala, a resident of village Lakhna in district Tarn Taran.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation, the counter intelligence team of Amritsar apprehended Harpal, when he was going on his motorcycle, during a special checking at village Wan Tara Singh-village Basarke road near Dera Radha Swami in Tarn Taran.
During a search, police recovered five kilograms of heroin from his possession, he added.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused was actively involved in trans-border drug smuggling,” the DGP said, adding that the heroin consignment is delivered via drone.
Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to identify Pakistan-based smugglers and persons, who were supposed to receive this consignment.
Further investigations are on, he added.
