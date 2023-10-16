Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Jalandhar, October 15

The Jalandhar rural police arrested drug smuggler Surinder Singh, alias Shinda, after an encounter at Nurmahal here last night. At least 1 kg heroin, Rs 8.5 lakh drug money, a 9-mm pistol and two cars were seized during a joint operation of the Phillaur and Nurmahal police.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said: “Shinda, a resident of Bilga, Jalandhar, was wanted in a June 14, 2023, NDPS Act case registered with the Phillaur police. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team led by Phillaur SHO Surinder Kumar raided a house in Nurmahal.” The smuggler fired shots at the police personnel. Two cops were injured due to a fall. The police party was however successful in nabbing Shinda, he said.

Shinda faces cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act among others at Bilga and Dasuya police stations. The SSP said, “Shinda is a hardcore smuggler whose overseas and cross-border links cannot be ruled out. The investigation is on.” — TNS

3 nabbed with 2.5 kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: The special task force (STF) has confiscated 2.5 kg of heroin and arrested three persons in the Gharinda area of Amritsar. Mukhtar Rai, AIG, STF (Border Range), said the trio was involved in cross-border drug smuggling. They have been booked under the NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali.