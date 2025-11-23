Drug smuggler held with 50 kg of heroin

In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling network, the sleuths belonging to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Saturday nabbed a smuggler and seized 50.14 kg of heroin sent via drones from his possession.

Gurinderbir Singh, AIG of the ANTF, said acting on a tip-off, they laid a trap in the Mamdot area to nab Sandeep Singh, alias Seep, of Shanna Sher Singh Wala village in Kapurthala district.

The AIG said Seep had received consignment at Bagge Ke Uthar village of Jalalabad and was heading towards Ferozepur in an SUV, when he was signalled to stop.

The officer said Seep, who tried to ran over police personnel at a special naka, was driving at a high speed and apprehended near Rau Ke Hithar village falling under the jurisdiction of the Mamdot police station.

During inspection of the vehicle, the ANTF sleuths recovered the contraband.

The AIG added that the accused has eight cases pending against him, including five under the NDPS Act.

“Seep received bail on November 3. He immediately got in touch with Pakistan-based drug operatives to retrieve the consignment,” said the AIG, adding that Seep’s wife had also been earlier booked under the NDPS Act.

He said the accused had been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the ANTF police station in Mohali.

“We will also investigate to whom the accused was going to deliver the consignment,” said the AIG.