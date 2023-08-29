Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 28

Drug smugglers attacked a police party with sharp-edged weapons and also pelted it with stones while the police personnel were checking vehicles late on Sunday at Dhobiana Basti here. Inspector Karanveer Singh and constable Balwinder Singh were injured.

The Civil Lines police station has registered a case against Anarjit, Kamal, Shankar Das, Sheela Devi, Pooja Devi, Rahul and others.

A heavy police force conducted a large-scale search operation in the area to nab the accused. They arrested accused Pooja Devi, Sheela Devi and Shankar Das.

In his police statement, the inspector alleged that he, along with his police party, was conducting a checking at Dhobiana Basti. When the police signalled to a vehicle to stop over suspicion of drug smuggling, the driver did not respond.

Kamal and Shankar Das attacked the police party with baseball sticks and sharp weapons. When the police party tried to defend itself, Pooja Devi, Sheela Devi, Rahul and their unidentified companions, who stood nearby, pelted the police with stones.