Drug smuggler's properties worth Rs 56 lakh sealed

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 16

The police today sealed properties, bank account, vehicle of a drug dealer at Budhlada in Mansa district. The properties are said to be worth approximately Rs 56 lakh.

DSP Manjit Singh said a notice had been pasted outside the house of drug smuggler Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Ward number 4. This action has been taken under Sub-section 68 F-2 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The dealer can’t now sell any of his properties, vehicles or make transactions through any bank.

He said Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh had started a drive to make the district drug-free, under which strict action was being taken against smugglers and addicts.

The DSP said Sukhpal was facing six cases in different towns such as Sangrur, Bhikhi Fatehabad, Mansa and others.

#Mansa